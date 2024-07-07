CColombia has had a spectacular campaign in the 2024 Copa América and has already reached the semi-finals of the tournament. Four games played, three won, one drawn, 10 goals scored and two conceded mark them as a candidate for the title.

This Saturday, the national team gave a lesson in effectiveness and beat Panama 5-0 to qualify and wait for the winner of the duel between Uruguay and Brazil, which will be played in the second half.

The victory allowed Lorenzo’s team to equal a historic record: they have now gone 27 games without losing, 24 under the Argentine’s command, and with this, they equal the number of games unbeaten that the National Team had between 1992 and 1994.

That streak, which began with Humberto ‘Tucho’ Ortiz as interim coach and continued with Francisco Maturana, had 13 wins and 14 draws, with 37 goals scored and 14 conceded. It ended on April 7, 1994, when Colombia lost 0-1 against Bolivia at the Macal stadium in Villavicencio.

The numbers of Colombia’s new undefeated team

Colombia has not lost a match since February 1, 2022 (1-0 against Argentina, with a goal from Lautaro Martínez, in the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup).

Since then, the team has played 27 games: two with Reinaldo Rueda, one with Hector Cardenas as interim and 24 with Nestor Lorenzo. The result: 21 wins, six draws, 54 goals scored and 16 conceded.

Colombia’s biggest win in Copa America history

With Saturday’s 5-0 victory, Colombia achieved the largest victory in its history at the Copa América, which it participated in for the first time in 1945. It had never won by five goals.

Colombia’s biggest win in this tournament occurred on August 22, 1979, when they beat Venezuela 4-0. That day, Arnoldo Iguarán, César Freddy Arce Valverde, Gabriel Chaparro and Jaime Morón scored. The team’s coach was Blagoje Vidinic.

