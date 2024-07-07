You have to enjoy this Colombia, you have to watch with emotion how those players run, with what dedication, with what commitment; you have to sweat with them, because they are contagious; you have to watch how they sacrifice themselves, how they fight for every ball like lions; you have to see how they understand each other, how they play from memory, how they make music on the field; you have to see those goals with which they beat Panama now, with that forcefulness that dictates a 5-0, to go to the semifinals of the Copa America. This Colombia must be seen, don’t let anyone tell you about it, but just in case, it’s better to remember it so we can get excited again.

It was a quick and calculated victory. Colombia was eager to resolve the match as soon as possible, so as not to tempt the heroism of others. James, the master of time, set the tone, he seemed to say, how long is it, just 8 minutes? Ready, it’s time. And he launched the lethal cross, the ball went with a closed effect, it reached the area where they were grappling, but at the same time he was able to get the ball to the goalkeeper. John Cordoba It’s not easy to catch him, there’s no way, there’s no one, he took advantage of all his corpulence, he dove and defined with his head, he could have punctured the ball when his steel forehead connected with it, and when he fell to the grass and made the stadium tremble he realized that it was 1-0. Córdoba went to James and spoke in his ear, in a dialogue of two accomplices of the goal.

In the first half, the Colombian National Team wins 3 – 0 against Panama. Photo:Christian Felipe Alvarez Share

James, stellar

The match continued. Colombia kept the ball, but they wanted more and they wanted it quickly. How long have we been playing? Jhon Arias must have asked. Just 12 minutes? Done, it’s a good time, let’s go for the second: Arias received the ball and ran towards the goal, it looked like it was going too far, the goalkeeper rushed out and took his leg, penalty! they shouted in chorus from the stands. And yes, it was.

James grabbed the ball, took a deep breath, released it slowly, looked at the ball, as if to say,and he wanted to hit the goalkeeper’s left post, at mid-height and with force, and the ball, obedient, listened to him, and there it was, 2-0. James ran towards the stands as the cry of goal enveloped everything around him, he stretched out his arms like a Christ the Redeemer and as if to say, here I am, I am James, I want to go to the Copa America final, I want to win it…

But victories are more satisfying when the feat appears. What came next is worth telling, because Panama could have been resurrected when a header hit the post, and it is not known how it happened. Camilo Vargas He reacted, because when he saw the ball coming towards his face, he grabbed it, like someone who sees a grenade falling and throws it so that it explodes far away.

What could Panama do? Go out, try a feat. What could Colombia do? Keep the ball and take advantage of the spaces to stab other daggers. That was how James, the owner of speed and pauses, threw another fabulous pass, a risky free kick pass that nobody expected, neither the rivals, nor the fans, nor the cameraman, only Lucho Diazwho knew the trick perfectly and went towards the ball freely and when he found it he lobbed a ball, the ball rose and fell to detonate inside the net, 3-0 and at half-time.

Colombia vs. Panama Photo:Christian Felipe Alvarez Share

Colombia liquidated

The second half was a formality for Colombia. It was a matter of waiting for time to do its job. Colombia began to play with more in mind the semi-final, made changes, refreshed, slowed down the pace of the game, and yet, something was missing, something more was in the works of these players.

At minute 70 Daniel Muñoz had one of his attacking excursions, he was brought down in the area, and before the penalty was called, he arrived Richard Rios with what precision he sent the ball into the goal, 4-0.

Panama could only pray that the match would end, that the rout would not be greater, that the referee would blow the whistle for Colombia to stop its momentum. But no. There was more to come. Another penalty, Santiago Arias was brought down in the area. Miguel Borja He kicked with the precision of a goal scorer and it was 5-0.

And now all that was missing was the end for those players in yellow to raise their hands in victory, a solid, impressive victory. If you haven’t seen it and someone tells you, believe it, this Colombia is exciting.

PAUL ROMERO

Sports Editor

@PabloRomeroET

