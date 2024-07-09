One of the players who was constantly mentioned as going to Europe was Rodrigo Huescasboth in Italian and Dutch football, however, it did not end up being closed and just last week it was announced that he would join the ranks of the FC Copenhagen from Denmark, he even traveled to the European country, something that did not leave the Blue Cross.
La Máquina quickly made their discontent known, claiming that their youth player, as well as their representatives, acted in bad faith by leaving the institution, so they will take legal action against them, which they announced through a statement on their social networks.
“Cruz Azul is an institution that promotes the development and aspirations of its players, particularly those trained from the youth ranks. However, the institution will not allow external agencies, intermediaries or other third parties with personal interests to harm its sports planning or its assets. In light of this, the club has decided to take immediate legal action against those responsible, since it was announced through the media that footballer Rodrigo Huescas left the country to join a new club in Europe, falsely and maliciously stating that the Cruz Azul Football Club had granted him his release.”could be read.
“Rodrigo Huescas’ personal decision to unilaterally terminate his contract with Cruz Azul in advance and without just cause reflects the bad faith with which he and his advisors are acting, under the alleged execution of the contract termination clause that is not legally admissible. It is worth mentioning that for ten months, Cruz Azul has been holding talks with the player and his agents, with the intention of extending their employment relationship, for which they offered Rodrigo Huescas significant improvements in his contractual conditions, which were also reviewed and accepted by his representatives, who in a clear position of advantage took advantage of said information to promote the player and induce the breaking of his contract.”the report continued.
With all this, the La Noria team pointed directly to the representatives of the side, named AmEro Sportsfor having influenced the player to leave the club in this way. Supposedly, the Copenhagen offered to pay the midfielder’s termination clause worth around two million dollars, payment that would be in two parts, the first in July 2024 and the next in February 2024, a situation that supposedly Blue Cross would not have responded positively.
According to information provided by different sources, it is known that the Danish club promised a special commission to one of the youth team’s agents for getting him out of La Noria, a figure that would be between 650 and 700 thousand dollars. Due to this, La Máquina will take legal action against the agency, since the clause would not have been paid until the player was absent from his work obligation, which would result in a breach of contract.
“It is of utmost importance to mention that Cruz Azul never stood in the way of Rodrigo Huescas’ intentions, and much less in his international aspirations, which was always on the table as a possibility that our institution would support. We regret that a relationship of so many years has come to an end in this way. We strongly condemn the way in which the AmEro Sports Agency has influenced the player, inducing the breaking of his contract with our institution. We will proceed in accordance with the provisions of the law and sports regulations, in order to respect our institutional values and our fans.”he concluded.
According to him FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Playersin its section number 4 “Contractual stability between players and clubs”these would be the possible sanctions: “Any person subject to the FIFA Statutes and Regulations who acts in any way that induces the termination of a contract between a professional player and a club with the aim of facilitating the transfer of the player will be sanctioned.”.
Now, according to the journalist Kery Ruizhe Copenhagen He has already paid the termination clause of Huescasfor which reason, the novel should come to an end, receiving two million dollars, so the Mexican will be able to play this weekend in the Danish Superliga.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#CRUZ #AZUL #HUESCAS #Máquina #attacks #youth #player #bad #faith #actions
Leave a Reply