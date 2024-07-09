Your family is proud, Huescas! 🥹🚂⚽️ This is how Rodrigo Huescas said goodbye before starting his trip, he couldn’t miss his father’s blessing before leaving, how do you think the former Cruz Azul player will fare in Europe? 👀 📹 @Ruben_Beristain 📲 https://t.co/4erib8fQtA pic.twitter.com/SGwC1RTut5 — This Online (@estoenlinea) July 8, 2024

“Cruz Azul is an institution that promotes the development and aspirations of its players, particularly those trained from the youth ranks. However, the institution will not allow external agencies, intermediaries or other third parties with personal interests to harm its sports planning or its assets. In light of this, the club has decided to take immediate legal action against those responsible, since it was announced through the media that footballer Rodrigo Huescas left the country to join a new club in Europe, falsely and maliciously stating that the Cruz Azul Football Club had granted him his release.”could be read.

With all this, the La Noria team pointed directly to the representatives of the side, named AmEro Sportsfor having influenced the player to leave the club in this way. Supposedly, the Copenhagen offered to pay the midfielder’s termination clause worth around two million dollars, payment that would be in two parts, the first in July 2024 and the next in February 2024, a situation that supposedly Blue Cross would not have responded positively.

#InTheMira | “Cruz Azul is going all out in the Rodrigo Huescas case and Ana Peniche will be the lawyer who will take the case to FIFA, suing the promoters and FC Copenhagen” The video column of @medranoazteca pic.twitter.com/zfedHo2QUz — MedioTiempo (@mediotiempo) July 9, 2024

“It is of utmost importance to mention that Cruz Azul never stood in the way of Rodrigo Huescas’ intentions, and much less in his international aspirations, which was always on the table as a possibility that our institution would support. We regret that a relationship of so many years has come to an end in this way. We strongly condemn the way in which the AmEro Sports Agency has influenced the player, inducing the breaking of his contract with our institution. We will proceed in accordance with the provisions of the law and sports regulations, in order to respect our institutional values ​​and our fans.”he concluded.

Copenhagen has already paid Rodrigo Huescas’ release clause. END OF THE NOVEL. pic.twitter.com/SD4igyOiYR — Kery Ruiz (@KeryNews) July 9, 2024

Now, according to the journalist Kery Ruizhe Copenhagen He has already paid the termination clause of Huescasfor which reason, the novel should come to an end, receiving two million dollars, so the Mexican will be able to play this weekend in the Danish Superliga.