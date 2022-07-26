A 39-year-old Colombian, whose identity has not yet been released, was shot to death in the last hours on the highway that connects San Rafael de Alajuela with Belén de Heredia, Costa Rica.

The Red Cross sent ambulances after receiving the alert by the 911 Emergency system. When the first unit arrived, they found the patient lifeless with four impacts to the neck and chest, for which he left the place in the custody of the Public Force and the Judicial Investigation Organism. Agents of the Judicial Police took charge of the investigations and the removal of the body shortly before midnight last Sunday.

The authorities for the protection of minors were alerted, since Inside the car was a minor, four years old, who was found crying, but safe and sound. According to the first versions, it would be the man’s daughter and she was in the back seat of the car.

Police inquiries reveal that two subjects on a motorcycle shot the driver at least five times and fled. For this reason, the judicial agents will review several video cameras that the Municipal Police of Belén has in the surroundings, to try to identify the gunmen who perpetrated the homicide.

Initially Everything seems to indicate that it was a settling of accounts, since the murderers did not take anything and escaped immediately after committing the attack.

According to local media, the victim’s surnames are Cerna Tovar. She was transferred to perform the autopsy while the investigation is carried out in order to find the whereabouts of the assassins. At the moment, no further details are known, nor has the Colombian Embassy in Costa Rica ruled on the case.

The subject would be 39 years old, according to preliminary information.

Near that place, in San Antonio de Belén, another foreigner was murdered at the end of last year when he was shot four times at the edge of the railway in a possible settling of scores.

This weekend, a similar event occurred in Palmar Norte de Osa, province of Puntarenas, when a two-year-old minor survived the attack on his father, who was shot to death while waiting for his wife to leave work at a supermarket in the area.

The number of homicides rises to 352 in the 206 days of 2022, that is, 28 more cases than in the same period last year in Costa Rica. The province of Alajuela shows a strong increase in homicidal deaths this year as it registers 62 murders, while in the same period last year that province had 41.

Much of this increase in Alajuela is due to the nine victims who have been registered due to fights in the La Reforma complex, another figure that has broken records so far this year.

THE NATION / Costa Rica (GDA)

