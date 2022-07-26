“Now I feel at a point where I can fight in every race. the I’m not saying you can win, but you can certainly fight. I am in a good position to try and fight again and again I will try until the end, until the team considers that it is a good time to change their mind“. So Carlos Sainz at the end of the French Grand Prix Qualifying underlined that he obviously still believes in the run-up to the world championship with still ten races to go and 268 points up for grabs considering the Sprint in Brazil and the additional points guaranteed by the fastest laps.

Sainz’s words were obviously spoken before Charles Leclerc’s knockout in the race and so on Sunday the only Ferrari driver to move the standings was the Spaniard, who signed the fifth place with a fastest lap, which is the maximum at which he he could also aspire to the light of a five-second penalty remedied at the pit stop for an unsafe-release. Mattia Binotto he had stressed that there would be no team orders at Ferrari until the end of the summer break, with a team hierarchy possibly ready to go into action starting from the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa to the resumption of hostilities after the stop in August.

The Hungarian Grand Prix before the break becomes all the more vital for Ferrari. The team principal has already declared that he wants a brace, but also realizing it the seven points of difference between the first and the second classified begin to have a huge specific weight since Charles Leclerc must recover 63 points against Max Verstappen with the certainty of having to serve penalties on the starting grid in at least one of the ten races remaining on the calendar. Logic would suggest an advance on the hierarchies with Charles Leclerc first driving already starting from Budapest without waiting for Spa. Sainz, in fact, is 89 points behind Verstappen in the Drivers’ standings, a really difficult gap to fill in light of a truly impeccable Dutchman’s regularity.

It will not be easy, however, to keep Carlos Sainz at bay, also because the Ferrari F1-75 # 55 will be able to count on a decidedly fresher power unit than those available to Charles Leclerc, already sipped at the level of power expressed at Le Castellet. Today’s edition of the Spanish newspaper ASin fact, he points out that at Paul Ricard Sainz he had a weekend as a leader now that he has finally found full confidence behind the wheel of the F1-75: “Carlos’ extraordinary performance at Le Castellet contrasts with the image of a defeated Leclerc – if you read about the Iberian columns – there was no shortage of praise for the 19 overtakes and the comeback from the back of the grid to fifth place. But F1 goes on, goes to the Hungaroring and Sainz has to assert an advantage there, the new power unit that will give him a few hundredths of a second more in Qualifying. In France, for the first time his team saw him as the fastest driver on a consistent basis ”.

According to The Corriere dello Sport in Hungary it will not yet be times of sacrifices: “Carlos will be asked for a sacrifice only if it is truly indispensable. He is not a wingman and no one at Ferrari wants to treat him as such“. The internal competition between the two Ferrari drivers, however, could prove to be a precious ally for Verstappen and Red Bull, aware that against the Ferrari F1-75 in Hungary on paper there will be little to be done to contain the performance of the Scuderia di Maranello. . A victory by Sainz with Leclerc second without a fastest lap for the Monegasque would send Verstappen on vacation with a 60-point advantage in case of third place.