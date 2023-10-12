Every day new stories and testimonies are known about the difficult situation that civilians are experiencing in Israel and Gaza, even the conflict and the escalation of violence has left Colombians dead, as is the case of Ivonne Rubio, who was at an electronic music festival when the surprise attack by the Hamas group began.

The attack at the event not only left fatalities and injuries, there is also talk of dozens of people taken hostage.

Rebeca González, a Colombian who lives in Israel, has been another of those affected in the midst of the conflict, since Her husband would be one of the people held by Hamas.

González lives in Jerusalem with his partner, Elkaná Bohbot, with whom he has a three-year-old daughter.

Last Saturday, when the attacks began, The Colombian woman’s husband was working in the logistics team at the Tribe of Nova electronic music festival.which took place in the Negev Desert, andn Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip.

Apparently, once it became known that the Hamas group had sent missiles, chaos began at the event and Bohbot, as he worked there, decided to help evacuate people.

“He was working at the party. He has always been helpful, so he felt the need to stay there,” said Rebeca González in an interview with Caracol News.

Elkaná Bohbot used to attend music events. Photo: Taken from social networks

Several friends of the couple were also there, some of them managed to escape alive and reported that they saw Bohbot alive while evacuating the attendees.

Even, Rebeca González affirms that the family managed to speak with him on two occasions, in a first call when the attacks began at 6:00 am and a second time at 8:06 am. In these conversations, the man said that the situation “was chaos,” but that he was fine and was going to return home.

However, after these communications nothing more was heard from Bohbot. The family’s anguish was inevitable, the sirens sounded and the news did not give encouraging news, showing hundreds of dead and wounded in Gaza.

It was not until hours later that a friend contacted Rebeca and told her about a video that was circulating in Israel, in which a group of hostages could be seen gagged in a room and in which her husband, Elkaná, appeared to be. Bohbot.

“At noon a friend of his called me (…) I thought he was dead, but he told me that There is a video where you can see my husband on the floor, with his clothes worn out, and he is beaten. “Next to him there are seven other people tied up in a room,” the Colombian told the aforementioned media.

However, that was the only proof that he was still alive, so since Saturday they do not know what has happened to him or his state of health.

“Since Saturday I have not been sure that he is still alive, no one can assure us anything, they are still investigating,” said the woman.

Six days after the attack began, the Colombian, who is now in Tel Aviv, is waiting for the situation between Israel and Hamas to be resolved or for an agreement to be reached to release the hostages so she can be reunited with her husband.

