The possibilities are further growing for Ducati enthusiasts who decide to participate in the Borgo Panigale Experience, the path created specifically to delve deeper into and better experience the brand’s 97 years of history, its present and its future. This initiative in fact includes entry to the Ducati Museum in Borgo Panigale, where it is possible to see up close the motorcycles that have made the history of the Bolognese brand, as well as a visit to the factory, walking among the production lines to closely observe where they are created the two wheels of the Italian brand.

The factory expands

From October, the visit to the factory also includes the new “Finishing and Aesthetic Resolution” building, where visitors will be able to discover the last phase of the production cycle which consists of the final dressing of the motorcycle, approached by Ducati with a tailoring approach. It is in this step that parts such as fairings and covers are assembled. Lastly, each motorbike is carefully inspected to ensure that it is perfect from an aesthetic point of view, with the aim of guaranteeing the highest quality standards that distinguish Ducati. The new building was inaugurated in December 2022 and covers a total area of ​​4,400 square meters. The building was designed with particular attention to environmental sustainability and energy efficiency, it is in fact classified as NZEB, or “Nearly Zero Energy Building”, indicating almost zero energy consumption, powered mainly by renewable sources.

New possibilities for Ducati enthusiasts

Furthermore, thanks to the success of the Discovery Tours in the company of the curator of the Ducati Museum Livio Lodi, an expert and history enthusiast, the motorcycle manufacturer has decided to further expand the calendar events. During this extraordinary experience, participants will be accompanied on an exciting journey through the rooms that preserve the legacy of the Ducati brand, discovering details and anecdotes that make the history of the Company unique.

The dates of the Borgo Panigale Experience

The new dates to visit the Ducati Museum in the company of the Curator and his narrations have been set for 21 October, 18 November and 2 December. For each of these days there is a tour in English and one in Italian. For more information on times, visit methods and booking of the Borgo Panigale Experience, you can visit the dedicated area of ​​the Ducati website.