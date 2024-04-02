After a strong earthquake was recorded in Taiwan on the night of April 2, with a magnitude of 7.5, the Colombian Foreign Ministry issued a statement after the earthquake.
We have activated our service channels to assist Colombians who have been affected by the earthquake in Taiwan
“We have activated our service channels to assist Colombians who have been affected by the earthquake in Taiwan,” can be read on their official X account (formerly Twitter).
In accordance with the above, the line was established (852) 2545 8547, with the aim that those who need help can contact the Consulate General of Colombia in Hong Kong SAR.
Additionally, they made known some recommendations in the event of any emergency.
– Always have emergency report numbers on hand.
– Identify the type of emergency and get in touch.
– Have Colombia's local telephone number handy in Hong Kong (852) 2545 8547.
Emergency numbers from Hong Kong
- Ambulances, Firefighters and Police: 999
- Emergency for the hearing impaired: text message to 992
- Cell phone for emergencies, Consulate of Colombia in Hong Kong: SAR WhatsApp (852) 6460 4848
If you would like more information, we invite you to go to the web portal of the Colombian Foreign Ministry: https://hongkong.consulado.gov.co/newsroom/news/lineas-de-emergencia-en-taiwan
