Millonarios had everything against them and seemed lost against Flamengo, one of the great candidates to win the Copa Libertadores. However, the team showed character and playing with 10 men in the last half hour of the match managed to save a 1-1 draw, this Tuesday in El Campín.

The result gives peace of mind to Millonarios, who will have a week to prepare for the match against Bolívar, in La Paz, taking into account that their League match has already been brought forward due to Karol G's concerts in El Campín. The blues beat Santa Fe 3-1 last Wednesday.

“We are going to rest all day tomorrow, train on Thursday to recover players with discomfort and not think about Thursday but about Monday when we are going to travel. There the work will be of less effort,” said Millonarios coach, Alberto. Gamero.

Alberto Gamero greets Tite, coach of Flamengo, before the game. Photo:César Melgarejo. TIME Share

The Samario coach highlighted what his team did this Tuesday. “It is a positive balance, but we wanted to win. Despite having a great rival in front, a very cup-winning team, the boys came out ready to play head to head. In the first half we could have gone with the score in our favor, but it wasn't possible. I think they had one or two options too,” he stated.

The example of Néstor Lorenzo's National Team

Gamero gave as an example what the Colombian National Team had done in recent months, in which they beat great rivals such as Germany, Brazil and Spain, all world champions.

“Flamengo is a team of international stature, from Libertadores. We had to get into our heads what Professor Lorenzo is doing, who is beating everyone. We have to play them all head to head,” said the coach.

Colombia's coach Nestor Lorenzo shouts instructions to his players from the touchline during the international friendly football match between Romania and Colombia at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on March 26, 2024. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) Photo:AFP Share

Gamero insisted on the character shown by his team. “In the second half we had an expulsion and a penalty, then a goal. We went down, but I liked the hierarchy of the boys. My reason, without making changes, was that they had to be brave against a great team. With 10 men, I don't remember clear options from them. “These men showed courage, and we were able to draw against a great team,” he insisted.

Two players who came from the bench, Daniel Ruiz and Rivaldo Rodríguez, put together the tying play.

“There are times when they ask why Daniel Ruiz is put in, if it's not good. The only way to test the players is by playing. Rivaldo came in very well and that gives confidence to them, his teammates and us. The evolution is gratifying,” he concluded.

