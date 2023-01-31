Colombian Evangelical Preacher Headed Drug Gang in Costa Rica

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Operation this Tuesday in Costa Rica.
The drug gang was dismantled this Tuesday. Authorities arrested 13 people.
The Costa Rican authorities dismantled a gang of drug traffickers on Tuesday and arrested 13 people, four of them Colombians, including the alleged leader of the organization, an evangelical preacher.
At dawn, the agents of the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) carried out 18 raids in various parts of the country that resulted in arrests.
“They brought the drugs from Colombia,” said OIJ director Randall Zúñiga, particularly from the Valle del Cauca area (southwestern Colombia) where the city of Cali is located.
The organization was mainly in charge of bringing marijuana to Costa Rica that was introduced by sea through the southern part of the Pacific coast, next to the border with Panama.
“They had the collaboration of a Coast Guard officer who notified the organization if they went out to patrol”Zuniga added.
Later they transferred it by land to San José to sell it. The investigation lasted two years, in which the authorities seized 5.5 tons of marijuana from this organization in four different anti-drug operations throughout 2022.
During the raids, 280 police and judicial agents participated.
AFP
