“Why are there ninety-year-olds who look 60 and tap dance and forty-year-olds who trudge up two flights of stairs and look old? It’s not just a matter of good health or training. It’s the DNAindeed, the epigenetic action of the molecular structures that regulate it: the methyl groups, the methylome”. This was stated by Claudio Giorlandino, scientific director of the Altamedica scientific research institute, who has patented a test, to be carried out on blood or mucous membranes , named Highlandertest that it evaluates the real age, the biological one, not the personal one, calculating the aging rhythm.

It is an examination of the influenceable portion of the DNA (the methylome) based on the epigenetic clock, the real clock of our body. It is based on DNA methylation levels, measuring the accumulation of methyl groups on our genome sequence. The scientific study ‘Epigenetics clocks and age related disease’, which led to the new test, was submitted to the prestigious journal Epigenomes. The strong effects of age on DNA methylation levels have been known since the end of the 1960s, but much more recently the opposite has also been learned and that is, that methylation is not as stable as previously thought and that it acts on the functioning of the our DNA. With the new test studied by the Altamedica Center, the DNA is being worked on to turn back the hands of time and slow down ageing.

“Today, new and more sophisticated algorithms, such as the one we have patented, are able to associate, with chronological age, the factors that influence it in one subject compared to another – explains Giorlandino – making it possible to correct the epigenetic trend of the single individual in order to slow down its aging. The biological clock is superior to any other method, even statistical and epidemiological, to establish, in the absence of intervening external problems, even the period of ‘end of life’ of the subject. We have seen it on samples of subjects who still had a short time to live. On the other hand, it has been observed that the epigenetic clock does not show differences with chronological age in very young and healthy subjects. But that these differ and diverge as the years progress”.

“By comparing the age of DNA methylation (estimated age) with chronological age, age acceleration measures can be defined – he continues -. Do you age more or less than the passing time? Can age acceleration be defined as the difference between DNA methylation age and chronological age. A positive or negative value of epigenetic age acceleration suggests that the underlying tissue is aging faster or slower than expected. His analysis goes further so far forward that today, with these tests, it is already possible to establish the end-of-life date”, he remarks.

For Giorlandino, “this is one of the most shocking, but also disturbing aspects of this epigenetic study based on the analysis of the methylome. We have studied a test which obviously will not provide information on the ‘end of life’, unless specifically requested. Knowing one’s real age, the biological one, certified with an indisputable document is certainly an element of great value in the medical documentation that is normally required in the health and life insurance branches or when taking out a mortgage”, he explains again.

“What is incredible, however, is that the expected aging date can be postponed – underlines the expert – acting on the methyloma through the indications provided, specific drugs or supplements for each one and lifestyle. Genome-wide association studies of epigenetic age acceleration in postmortem brain samples have identified several polymorphisms related to brain functions that can be methylated or demethylated, inhibiting or permitting brain function. This is how epigenetics can work on the constitution of the individual genetics of the subject. Improve performance by working on the DNA, not on the individual from the outside. In this sense, medicine becomes reconstructive, no longer repairing”.