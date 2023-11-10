The Spanish Jaume Masia (Honda) and the Turkish Deniz Öncü (KTM) set the pace at the end of the first day of free practice of the Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix, on the Sepang circuit, without improving his morning records.

The atmospheric conditions, with much heat, hurt some pilots in the second and last session of the day, in which they could not improve, although in the case of Masiá and Öncü it did not cause any problem, as they had already achieved a good time in the morning working alone, so in the afternoon session they dedicated themselves to finding the best pace to prepare for a race that is expected to be tough.

The Colombian of Spanish origin David Alonso obtains victory in the Moto3 Thai Grand Prix.

The Dutch Collin Veijer (Husqvarna) and the Japanese Kaito Toba (KTM) were the first to lower their best morning times during a session in which the vast majority of the drivers took it somewhat calmly in the initial minutes, with an ambient temperature much higher than that of the first free session, in which the reference was the leader of the championship, Jaume Masiá.

What happened

But already in the final ten minutes the “drivers’ pass” began through the workshop street to change tires, which warned of the beginning of the “fight against time”, in which the first beneficiaries were the Japanese Ayumu Sasaki (Husqvarna) and the Spanish Daniel Holgado (KTM), who improved his personal record on two occasions to rise to fifth position.

Masiá and Öncü, the fastest in the morning, were also the most reluctant when it came to improving their personal bests, although the first two positions they occupied were not in danger, except in the case of the Turkish, who saw how the Japanese Taiyo Furusato (Honda), He was 18 thousandths off his time.

David Alonso was third in Indonesia Photo: Instagram: David Alonso

Furusato was not much luckier, because after achieving his time he crashed in turn four and with him his compatriot Ryusei Yamanaka (Gas Gas) crashed, who took a little longer to recover but left the track on his own. own foot when the checkered flag was already waving on the finish line.

Like Furusato and Yamanaka, the Spaniard also ended up on the ground at the end of the session.l Xavier Artigas (CFMoto), in his case in turn nine, and out of the second direct classification, fifteenth, by very little.

Masiá and Öncü did not improve their personal records but it was not necessary either because no one came close to their times, with Taiyo Furusato third, just 37 thousandths of a second faster than the Colombian of Spanish origin David Alonso (Gas Gas), which despite never having raced on the Malaysian track, managed to progress spectacularly.

Alonso finished the first round ninth and in the second he rose to fourth place after improving his personal best by more than eight tenths of a second, surpassing the Italian Matteo Bertelle (KTM).

Finishing behind Bertelle were the Spanish Daniel Holgado (KTM), the Italian Romano Fenati (Honda), who reappears after his leg injury, the Spanish Adrián Fernández (Honda), the Japanese Ayumu Sasaki, the Spanish David Muñoz (KTM) and Iván Ortolá (KTM), the Brazilian Diogo Moreira (KTM), the Spanish José Antonio Rueda (KTM) and the Australian Joel Kelso (CFMoto).

All of them entered the second direct classification, while the Spanish Xavier Artigas (CFMoto), the Japanese Ryusei Yamanaka and Kaito Toba (Honda), or the Spanish Vicente Pérez (KTM) and David Salvador (KTM) did not achieve that goal.

