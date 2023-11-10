Short track star Suzanne Schulting has shared images of the huge cut on her back. She was injured during training on Monday. Schulting was hit by a skate after a fall and taken to hospital. Examination showed that no muscles had been hit, but the cut on her back had to be stitched. She is now back in training.
16:29
