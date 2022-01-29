Colombian cyclist Winner Anacona, positive for covid-19

the colombian cyclist Winner Anaconafrom Arkea-Samsic, will miss the Tour of Saudi Arabia, which will start on Tuesday, the French team announced this Saturday, confirming the positive for covid-19 of the corridor.

“Because of a positive covid, Winner Anacona will not be able to participate in this 2022 edition of the Saudi Tour,” the team said in a brief statement on its website.

One for the competitions

Neither will his French teammate, Nacer Bouhanni, who is recovering after slightly losing consciousness due to a fall suffered in training near Benidorm, in Spain.

Anacona is one of the faithful gregarious of his compatriot Nairo Quintana, who has had him by his side in recent years.

AFP