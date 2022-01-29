Colombian cyclist Winner Anacona, positive for covid-19

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Winner Anacona, in front of the lot.
Archive / WEATHER
Winner Anacona, in front of the lot.
He will not be able to play the Tour of Saudi Arabia.
January 29, 2022, 12:29 PM
the colombian cyclist Winner Anaconafrom Arkea-Samsic, will miss the Tour of Saudi Arabia, which will start on Tuesday, the French team announced this Saturday, confirming the positive for covid-19 of the corridor.
“Because of a positive covid, Winner Anacona will not be able to participate in this 2022 edition of the Saudi Tour,” the team said in a brief statement on its website.
One for the competitions
Neither will his French teammate, Nacer Bouhanni, who is recovering after slightly losing consciousness due to a fall suffered in training near Benidorm, in Spain.
Anacona is one of the faithful gregarious of his compatriot Nairo Quintana, who has had him by his side in recent years.
AFP
January 29, 2022, 12:29 PM
