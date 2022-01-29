Sinaloa.- With the intention of being cared for and tired of not being heardinhabitants of the Palo de Asta communitybelonging to the syndicate of Cerro Agudo, Mocorito, through Héctor Vázquez, inhabitant of this ranchería, in Cabildo session reminded the authorities of an old problem that has prevented from using the well that is supposed to supply water to the area, however, for faults the engine broke down and has not been fixed.

Mr. Héctor Vázquez went to the City Hall in search of answers and a solution, since nearly eight months have passed with this problem and it is essential that they return to having water service.

He pointed out that there is already a long history of problems with this fundamental service, since at the beginning they were told that in the town they did not make their water payments and for this reason they did not enjoy this benefit, however, he clarified that at present this is not a problem, since they have accepted their responsibility and what they really need is a solution.

In response to this, María Elizalde, mayor of Mocorito, mentioned that they have a great interest in providing a prompt solution to this issue, and for this she clarified that they are in waiting to receive a pump to proceed to install it in the wellhowever, said that this would not solve the problem in its entirety, and to prevent this from happening, they seek to negotiate with Ceapas to drill a new well, and in order to do so, it is necessary that the inhabitants of this community donate a piece of land to locate the well.

Ernesto Aguilar, commissioner of Palo de Asta, mentioned that with great difficulty they have been supplying themselves with this vital liquid, and it is thanks to the people who have a waterwheel and who kindly share the water with the people who need it, and thanks to a pipe with which the Water Board supports himHowever, he assured that he will just once a week and sometimes the visits decrease.

He assured that regarding the proposal made by the president, there is already a person willing to allow the well to be dug on his land, so this gives them hope.

For her part, Mrs. Damiana Hernández, an inhabitant of this community, mentioned that they live in a critical situation due to this problem, since the pipe where they take water does not supply all the locals and does not visit them often.

He indicated that for this reason they must recycle the water, and as an example of this he mentioned that he seeks to wash only once a week, and when he does, he deposits the water that comes out of the washing machine in containers to use it in the bathroom.