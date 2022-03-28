Casa Haas is another of the cultural centers that has a space for plays and a gallery. In the latter, last Friday, March 25, the pictorial exhibition was inaugurated, momentsby the Colombian painter Isabel Cristina Renjifo.

the display It consists of 30 works, which will be available to the public for just over a month. In each of the paintings, worked in oil, everything that the artist has experienced is presented, such as an important family event, trips and landscapes. All this series of paintings that people can admire from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.. This exhibition is part of the Spring Season 2022organized by the Institute of Culture, Tourism and Art of Mazatlan.