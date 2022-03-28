Film director Jane Campion took home the golden statuette of the 2022 Oscar Awards in the Best Director category tonight. Through her most recent film, “The Power of the Dog”, the filmmaker managed to surpass her counterparts steven spielberg (“West Side Story”), Paul Thomas Anderson (‘Licorice Pizza’), Kenneth Branagh (‘Belfast’) and Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (‘Drive My Car’).

It should be mentioned that the award received by Champion is one of the most complicated to obtain for a woman, since in the 94 editions of the Oscars gala, only two had won it: Kathryn Bigelow for “In Hostile Land” and Chloé Zhao for “Nomadland.”

“I am happy, I have the feeling of making a kind of comeback. I feel really very excited. The people of the Academy voted for so many categories!”, indicated the director days before the ceremony.

On his return to Hollywood after a decade, The filmmaker managed to repeat the feat of obtaining a gold statuette as she did 28 years ago in the category of best original screenplay with “El piano”. In addition, in 1994 she already announced her cinematographic success when she became the second woman to be nominated for best direction after Lina Wertmuller, for “Pascualino Seven Beauties” (1976).

Distance from Hollywood

Jane Campion was the first woman to win the Palme d’Or Cannes Film Festival in 1993, however, this success did not generate a new wave of successful female directors, which is why she denounced sexism in the world of movies, incapable in his opinion of accepting “the feminine vision”.

It was then that in 2009, the New Zealander marked distance with Hollywood after her film “Bright Star”, where she took the opportunity to denounce the difficulties of filmmakers to create freely and access financing in a mostly male industry.