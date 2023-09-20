The Colombia selection of women’s volleyball adjusted its third loss in the Pre-Olympic that is played in Lodz, Polandfalling 3-0 with the local team.

Those directed by the Brazilian Antonio Rizola They could not decipher the offense of their rival who defeated them with partial scores 21-25, 21-25 and 13-25.

They don’t react

Colombia has had problems bringing a competitive team, as before the coach’s trip to European territory.

“They are very strong rivals, but we have prepared ourselves for the party. They are further ahead than us, but I have a competitive team,” Rizola said.

And he added: “We had a year in which we hardly played two tournaments with the full team. Several of them came from the tournaments in which they play injured. That is why we anticipate a promotion of players who have been pushing hard.”

Colombia came to the Pre-Olympic to be part of group C and alongside powers such as the United States (2nd in the ranking), Italy (6), Poland (7), Germany (12), Thailand (14), Slovenia (25) and Republic of Korea (36).

The first two sextets of the three series will go directly to Paris and the rest will wait to see how the rankings move in order to obtain one of the 12 places for the Olympics.

Colombia fell 3 -0 with United States and was then defeated by Germany, 3-1. This Wednesday, at 4:30 in the morning, the national team will face Italy.

