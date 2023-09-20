Wednesday, September 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Television | Tyson Fury slams the TV series made about his family: “Netflix didn’t want to film everything”

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 20, 2023
in World Europe
0
Television | Tyson Fury slams the TV series made about his family: “Netflix didn’t want to film everything”

Tyson Fury thinks he should have been filmed in the toilet too.

Boxing WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is known for criticizing almost everything and everyone. Now he’s hooked on the Netflix documentary series At Home With The Furyswhich follows a boxer and his family for nine episodes.

Fury criticized the series in a post on YouTube Sundae Conversation with Caleb Pressley – in the discussion, which is covered by the popular culture media NME.com.

“Netflix didn’t want to portray the whole reality,” says Fury.

“It’s complete bullshit. I said they have to film me shitting, showering and taking a bath and they said, No, we can’t.”

According to NME, Fury had told radio channel Capital XTRA that he wanted to terminate his contract with the streaming service.

“I wanted out. I called my lawyers and said, ‘Is there any way we can get out of this?'” Fury said, according to NME.

“I don’t know what I signed up for again. I had made a mistake.”

See also  Led by Hendrik Streeck: Study to clarify the immune status of the population

#Television #Tyson #Fury #slams #series #family #Netflix #didnt #film

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result