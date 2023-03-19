Colombia team suffers last-minute withdrawal for friendlies in Asia

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Nestor Lorenzo
Nestor Lawrence
The FCF reported the novelty in the call for Néstor Lorenzo.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The technical and medical staff of the Colombian Men’s Senior Team reported the loss of one of his summoned for the tour of Asia.
The FCF informed that the player johan carbonero of Racing Club de Argentina will not be able to join the concentration of the Colombian team after suffering an injury with his club.
Racing Injury
The Colombian midfielder had been called up for the Tricolor’s friendly tour in Asia, for matches against South Korea and Japan in two preparation games.
“The studies carried out on the player Johan Carbonero revealed a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. He will undergo surgery on Monday the 27th of this month by the club’s medical staff,” says Racing on his Twitter account.
For its part, the FCF indicated: “The coach Nestor Lawrence, His coaching staff and the group of players wish Carbonero a speedy recovery, hoping that in the next opportunity he can once again be part of the Colombia Senior Team.”
Colombia will face South Korea on March 24 and Japan on March 28, in Asian territory.
The studies carried out on the player Johan Carbonero to date revealed a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. He will undergo surgery on Monday the 27th of this month by the club's medical staff.
Strength John! 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/grG46CFOPR
– Racing Club (@RacingClub) March 18, 2023
The call from Johan Carbonero, Racing Club striker, made some explode on social networks, as they recalled that the footballer Lorenzo called has a current complaint for harassment and attempted abuse. In fact, he will have an oral trial in March 2024.
Carbonero was accused by the receptionist of the hotel where he was staying when he arrived in Argentina to play in Gimnasia La Plata, in November 2020.
PABLO ROMERO AND PRESS OF THE COLOMBIAN SELECTION
