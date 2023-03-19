Work continues at blizzardsto improve the situation given by the large traffic of players who are trying to access the early access beta of Diablo 4with an update from the team regarding the new situation between queues, waiting times and server stability.

The matter had already been brought to Blizzard’s attention since yesterday, practically since the beginning of the early access to the beta, and the team had already replied that they were working on the matter. A new update from the Blizzard Community Manager on the official forum seems to confirm that the situation is improving, even if there are still problems to fix.

Over the weekend, the team is working on reducing queues and improving server stability, as there are also many reports of players being disconnected from a game or receiving the erroneous report that the party “doesn’t exist”.

Among the other problems reported and currently under study there is also a high use of RAM and GPU, in an irregular manner with respect to the correct functioning of the software, in addition to the impossibility, noted by several users, of being able to join a party made up of other players who are already in the game.

Blizzard reports that it has improved the situation around waiting times in queues to join the Diablo 4 beta, while continuing to work on fixing these other issues. In recent days we have seen a trailer that presents the contents of the Ultimate Edition of the game.