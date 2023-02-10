The Colombian National Team He was left with two spoils in the South American sub-20: he qualified for the World Cup in the category in Indonesia and the Pan American Games in Chile, but he will not be able to go for the title on the final date of the hexagonal, because he drew 0-0 with Brazil in El Campín and will no longer be able to reach Uruguay.

Colombia He went out onto the pitch at El Campín with two certainties: his two anticipated qualifications, thanks to the other results. The task was to knock down the giant Brazil, which they had already tied in the group stage.

It was a real battle. Colombia had air, was motivated, fought to win this match. In the first half he created his chances.

The best, the clearest in Colombia, a center of Door to the area and Cabezas hit a header but could not beat the Brazilian goalkeeper.

The game had tense moments, friction between the players, back and forth blows, but once again the ball hit the ground and there was touch, and there was football.

Brazil, without being its best version, stumbled upon the Colombian approach. Although he was able to win in the first part in a play with a still ball. A header from Andrey miraculously saved by the goalkeeper marquines.

The Gate failure

In the second part the emotions arrived. First, due to a blow from the Brazilian goalkeeper to Manyoma’s face and a penalty sanctioned by the judge.

Facing the ball, the captain gustavo gate, the hero of so many times that this time he could not be. He took a short distance, finished softly and the goalkeeper saved.

And while the team was recovering their spirits, a few minutes later midfielder Torres saw the red card.

So the rest of the game was about holding on to avoid defeat, while Brazil desperate to win to fight for the title on Sunday against Uruguay.

Colombia will close against Venezuela, but now without title options.

To another World Cup

Colombia vs. Brazil in El Campín.

Colombia will play the U-20 World Cup for the eleventh time in its history. The first classification was in 1985, when the team led by Luis Alfonso Marroquin He achieved the box in the South American of Paraguay.

It was the first time that a Colombian team surpassed the group stage in a Fifa tournament, after a victory and two draws and a coin draw after drawing everything with Hungary. However, they were eliminated in the quarterfinals, losing 6-0 against Brazil.

Colombia returned to the World Cup in 1987, without going beyond the group stage, and two years later reached the second phase again, in which they lost against Portugal.

In 1993, the team was left out in the first round again, but it marked a milestone: Henry Zambrano was the first Colombian to finish as a scorer in a World Cup, scoring three goals in the group stage.

It took 10 years for Colombia to qualify again for a U-20 World Cup and they did so under the command of Reinaldo Rueda, in Uruguay. In that World Cup, which was played in the United Arab Emirates, there was the best performance by a men’s team in a Fifa tournament: it finished in third place, defeating Argentina 2-1 in that instance.

Since then, Colombia has always made it past the group stage when it went to the U-20 World Cup: it reached the round of 16 four times (2005, 2011 —playing at home—, 2013 and 2015) and once reached the quarterfinals (2019 ).

Now, Colombia returns to the World Cup and last night expected a win against Brazil to seek the title. The savings reached.

