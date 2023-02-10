A ‘chat bot’ is causing a sensation among Internet users due to the myriad of tasks it can perform. This is ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence that simulates dialogues and creates songs and stories just by sending you a text message. But this has also generated concern in aspects such as its impact on the learning processes of the youngest and even on the spread of misinformation.

ChatGPT, from the Open AI company, continues to give people something to talk about since its launch at the end of 2022. It is an artificial intelligence that imitates human-like conversations.

It can answer a myriad of questions and perform a variety of tasks ranging from translating, creating songs, poems, and stories, and even performing essays using the prompts you give it. ChatGPT was trained to predict the next word in a sequence of words, thus giving the impression that you are talking to another person on the other side of the screen.

A large number of texts from the internet were used for your training, so you may also be prone to replicating prejudices and biases present in the information you were given.

The use of this type of technology has generated a series of debates for and against. For example, about how it affects learning and creativity. In this regard, Samir Stefan, a technology expert, reminded France 24 that this same discussion was held when the calculator, the computer and the internet appeared. “I think we need to understand that the world is changing, that it will continue to change, and that we have to make sure that we can use these tools, not prohibit them. But above all, that we can incorporate them into the educational process,” he mentioned.

Asked about banning ChatGPT in American schools, Stefan commented that this is not the solution, adding that “the reason for education is to prepare children and young people for the future they are going to face.” “This is clearly a future in which there are going to be people who will use artificial intelligence tools for their work, as is already done today in finance, medicine, etc. And blocking them from using this is going to leave them at a disadvantage” , he pointed out.

The incorporation of artificial intelligence has also sparked a debate about whether technologies like these can replace us. “Ultimately it’s not going to be artificial intelligence that’s going to replace us, it’s going to be someone who knows how to use artificial intelligence, who will replace those who don’t,” Stefan said.

The expert also cited examples such as efforts to cure cancer. “Today there are more doctors who do not know how to use artificial intelligence and who do not have access to those algorithms than those who do. But we are seeing better results in those who use their knowledge mixed with the capacity of artificial intelligence. (. ..) the natural way for tools like these is for them to be incorporated and for people to learn to use them to be more productive in the work that each one of them does.”

With Reuters and AP