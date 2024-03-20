The Colombia selection has a clear objective: to do a good job against his similar Spain in the international friendly for the date Fifa and take a victory that allows him to gain confidence in the face of the Copa America 2024.

The national team is in England training for the duel that will take place this Friday at the stadium London Olympica duel in which the ball will begin to roll from 3:30 in the afternoon, Colombian time.

The coach of the Colombian National Team, Néstor Lorenzo

Nestor Lorenzo He already has the entire squad at his disposal after the arrival of the winger Carlos Andrés Gómez, who landed in England after the discharge of Luis Sinisterra for a physical problem. With the former Millonarios the group of 26 players called up was completed.

The Argentine coach, who since Monday has carried out several practices as the players arrived at the concentration, is working with his coaching staff to strengthen some tactical concepts, thinking about what his participation in the United States America's Cupa tournament he goes to with the goal of being champion.

For this reason, Lawrence I would be thinking and working on a starting team with few changes to play against Spainwould send his 'trusted men' to the field of play who have allowed him to be undefeated in 18 games and who have the Colombian National Team fourth in the South American tie heading to the 2026 World Cup with 12 points.

Colombia National Team and Néstor Lorenzo

The latest leak makes it clear that Lorenzo is not going to tweak the team much and will take the field with: Camilo Vargas in the arch; Daniel Muñoz, Carlos Cuesta, Jhon Lucumí and Johan Mojica in defense; Later, in the center of the field, they would be Jefferson Lerma, Kevin Castaño and Jhon Arias; and in the front James Rodriguez on the right, Luis Diaz on the left and Rafael Santos Borré as the only tip.

This would be the starting lineup that he has trained. Nestor Lorenzo, and what sources say he has tested since training this Tuesday.

The only changes that I would make, taking into account the team that has been used in the qualifiers, would be in the central defense with the entry of Carlos Cuesta and the left back with the entry of Johan Mojica, both players who would earn their place due to injuries. of Yerry Mina and Déiver Machado.

Colombia selection.

