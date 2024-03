Israeli Army spokesman Daniel Hagari | Photo: Reproduction/EFE/Israel Defense Forces

Israel announced this Wednesday (20) that it has already arrested approximately 600 individuals suspected of involvement in terrorism who were inside the Al Shifa hospital, the largest medical center located in the city of Gaza.

The arrests are the result of the Israeli operation at the hospital, which took place three days ago, and was justified by Israeli authorities as a necessary measure to capture terrorists who could be hiding there.

Israeli Army spokesman Daniel Hagari confirmed that, of those detained, 250 have already been identified as members of the terrorist groups Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Investigations continue to determine the association of the other 350 with these organizations.

“We are talking about many Islamic Jihad operatives, including battalion commanders, and Hamas operatives and political officials,” Hagari said of the arrests in a video recorded in front of the hospital entrance.

The Israeli operation also resulted in the seizure of a significant arsenal within the hospital, including Kalashnikov rifles, machine guns, mortars, grenades, RPGs and combat equipment.

Despite the invasion of the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Army maintains that it has taken all precautions to avoid harm to civilians, patients and medical staff. The Shifa hospital, which partially resumed operations at the beginning of the month to treat the wounded from the Palestinian enclave, now faces continued occupation by Israeli forces.

Israel has daily reinforced its position that military actions are directed exclusively against terrorist targets, while seeking to minimize the impact on the civilian population and essential medical infrastructure. (With EFE Agency)