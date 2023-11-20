Colombia defends its undefeated record in the tie and in the Néstor Lorenzo era this Tuesday, when it visits Paraguay, which returns to the Defensores del Chaco stadium on the sixth date of the tie.

The Paraguayans seek to break several spells: one of them, the lack of a goal. He has only scored five goals so far in the qualifiers: Antonio Sanabria did it to Bolivia.

The other, and the most important for them, is the absence in the World Cups. Their last participation was in South Africa 2010, when they reached the quarterfinals. Since then he has not qualified again and even suffered the shame of having been last in the qualifiers for Brazil 2014.

In the midst of this panorama, Colombia will try to spoil the party. Néstor Lorenzo’s plan will undergo two mandatory modifications and one additional one, as a personal bet, to take advantage of a long-awaited return.

The mandatory ones go through the defensive zone: Déiver Machado, left back, was injured and Davinson Sánchez accumulated yellow cards. Both were released by the coach to return to their clubs.

That means that the left back will surely be Cristian Borja, great performance against Brazil and author of the assist for Luis Díaz’s first goal. Furthermore, the place in the central defense left by the Galatasaray man will be Carlos Cuesta, who knows perfectly well Jhon Lucumí, the other centre-back: they played together for Genk in Belgium.

Then come the DT bets. The first would be the incursion of Jefferson Lerma, absent in the October doubleheader due to injury but already fully recovered. He would take Uribe’s place, seeking to strengthen the brand alongside Kevin Castaño, considering the defensive difficulty of the homeowner in Asunción.

Finally, Lorenzo would bet on the return of a man who was missed against Brazil: Jhon Arias. He has already paid his penalty (for yellow cards), and will use him since he fulfills his role as a winger or interior, providing sacrifice in marking and passing, which Carrascal, his recent replacement in Barranquilla, lacked.

Colombia’s probable alignment

Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Jhon Lucumí, Carlos Cuesta, Cristian Borja; Jefferson Lerma, Kevin Castaño, Jhon Arias; James Rodriguez; Rafael Borré and Luis Díaz.

