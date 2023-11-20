Monday, November 20, 2023, 10:16 p.m.



The Municipal Council for Children and Adolescents of Cartagena held a plenary session yesterday afternoon at the Town Hall. The schoolchildren presented to the mayor, Noelia Arroyo, proposals related to education, diversity, integration, vulnerable groups and the prevention of child violence. Among the demands of young people, the creation of more study rooms throughout the municipality, the cleaning of sports fields in areas such as La Aljorra, the installation of more garbage containers in neighborhoods such as the Mediterráneo Urbanization and that the Christmas characters, Like royal pages, they speak sign language.