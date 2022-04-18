Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Colombia national team: controversy over Brazil’s goal, was it with the hand? Video

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 18, 2022
in Sports
Colombia Women's U-20 National Team

Colombia Women’s U-20 National Team

Photo:

Colombian Football Federation

Colombia Women’s U-20 National Team

Controversy in the game of the South American Women’s Sub-20 of Chile.

The Colombian Women’s National Team falls with Brazil in the South American Women’s Sub-20, which takes place in Chile.

The controversy was generated by the first goal of the Brazilians, that at minute 16 of the first part they went ahead.

A corner kick charge by Analuyza was taken advantage of at the near post by forward Giovaninha, who hit the ball with her hand and it entered the Colombian goal.

Those guided by the DT, Carlos Paniagua, claimed, but the judge, Zulma Quiñones, from Paraguay, remained in the decision to give the goal.

Watch the play here.

