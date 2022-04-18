Thanks to the new trailer for “Thor: love and thunder”, we already know that Jane Foster will manage to wield Mjolnir as Mighty Thor. But this powerful weapon has been used not only by the worthy god of thunder, but also by various other Marvel characters in various situations in both the comics and the MCU.

For this reason, in this note we highlight some of the most important superheroes and villains who, against all odds, managed to lift Mjnolnir.

Thor looking at Mjolnir in “Avengers: Age of Ultron”. Photo: Marvel

MCU characters who used Mjolnir

View

In “Avengers: Age of Ultron”, just minutes after being born, Vision manages to lift Mjolnir leaving all the Avengers stunned.

Vision was worthy of lifting Mjolnir in “Avengers: Age of Ultron”. Photo: Marvel

Captain America

Near the end of “Avengers: Endgame”, in the fight against Thanos, Captain America manages to use Mjolnir to counterattack the Titan and gives one of the best moments of the UCM.

Captain America raised Mjolnir in battle against Thanos in “Avengers: Endgame.” Photo: Marvel

Mighty Thor (Jane Foster)

As already seen in the trailer for “Thor: love and thunder”, Jane Foster will return as Mighty Thor, the new goddess of thunder, and will wield Mjolnir.

Mighty Thor (Jane Foster) will lift Mjolnir in “Thor: love and thunder”. Photo: Marvel

Marvel Comics Characters Who Wore Mjolnir

Moon Knight

In “Avengers # 33”, when Thor throws Mjolnir at Moon Knight, he manages to stop it with his powers and surprises the god of thunder by revealing that the material his hammer is made of is “moon rock”.

Moon Knight confronts Thor and reveals the true origin of Mjolnir. Photo: Marvel Comics

Loki

The god of deception has managed to lift Mjolnir on several occasions. However, the most notable occurs in the events of “AXIS”, where a spell by Scarlet Witch and Doctor Doom goes awry and causes the villains to become heroes and vice versa, giving Loki the ability to hold his brother’s hammer. .

Loki holding Mjolnir. Photo: Marvel Comics

magnet

Although he didn’t technically lift it, but rather manipulated electromagnetism to move the air around Mjolnir, Magneto is also one of those who has managed to use the weapon in some way. He did in “The Ultimates 3 #5.”