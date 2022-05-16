the anime of Cyberpunk 2077 It is one of the most anticipated productions of Netflix. This project is in charge of Studio Trigger, an animation studio responsible for works such as Little Witch Academia Y kill la kill. Although we haven’t had any information on this series in a long time, this will change next month, as during the Geeked Week 2022 event more information about Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Through a new preview, Netflix has confirmed that Geeked Week 2022, the event focused on revealing new information about anime, series and movies of the geek culture, will take place between June 6 and 10. During the presentation video, new scenes from Cyberpunk: Edgerunnersabout which new information will be released at this event.

Geeked Week 2022 will also feature new and first looks at The Sandman, The Umbrella Academy, Stranger Things, Sweet Tooth, Resident Evil, Alice in Borderland, as well as various games, and more surprises. Thus, It is not ruled out finally having a release date for Cyberpunk: Edgerunnersalthough just a trailer will be more than enough for now.

Remember, Geeked Week 2022 will take place between June 6 and 10. In related topics, here you can see the first trailer for the Resident Evil series for Netflix. Similarly, the 25th season of Pokémon will arrive on Netflix this year.

Editor’s Note:

I have a lot of faith in Studio Trigger. This is one of my favorite animation studios, and I’m sure they’ll deliver a great anime based on the universe of Cyberpunk 2077. I just want to get an idea of ​​when this project is coming to Netflix.

Via: Netflix