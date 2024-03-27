The Colombian Foreign Ministry announced this Wednesday, March 27, that diplomats from the Argentine Embassy will be expelled following the statements of the Argentine president, Javier Milei, who during an interview disqualified his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, calling him a “terrorist murderer”, referring to his guerrilla past. The Argentine libertarian also called the Mexican ruler, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, “ignorant.”

“The expressions of the Argentine president have deteriorated the confidence of our nation (…) In this context, the Government of Colombia orders the expulsion of diplomats from the Argentine embassy in Colombia,” reported the Colombian Foreign Ministry through an official statement.

In the same statement, the body in charge of Colombian foreign relations considers that the Argentine head of state referred “in a denigrating manner” to the figure of Gustavo Petro, “offending the dignity” of the Colombian president, whom he stressed “was democratically elected.” “.

The scope of this decision is still unknown, since the Foreign Ministry did not specify the level of the expelled diplomats. Until now, the Argentine ambassador to Colombia, Gustavo Alejandro Dzugala, continues to function within Colombian territory, which means that diplomatic relations between both nations have not been officially broken.

In this context, the Government of Colombia orders the expulsion of diplomats from the Argentine embassy in Colombia.

The scope of this decision will be communicated to the Argentine Embassy through diplomatic institutional channels.https://t.co/I5E5T1WoBA — Colombian Foreign Ministry (@CancilleriaCol) March 28, 2024



News in development…