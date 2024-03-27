Yeah you have not regularized your car chocolate to have Mexican papers, but you want to travel these Easter holidays, there is an option thanks to the Family Heritage Defense Organization (Odepafa).

The Chocolate car users in some areas will be able to circulate freely during Holy Week without fear of confiscation, fines or bribes to traffic, police and military, thanks to a special permit processed by the aforementioned institution.

The bad news is that this does not apply throughout the countrybut in the municipalities of a state located in the north of Mexico, where the request was given the green light.

Where will cars circulate without papers?

The Holy Week in Sonora It is shaping up to be a moment of relief for chocolate car owners.

This flexibility scenario is no coincidence. Behind this measure is the management of Gamaliel Cañedo Macías, president of the Family Heritage Defense Organization (Odepafa), who requested special permission from the Government of the State of Sonora.

“Odepafa members are informed that during these days of Holy Week they will be able to leave without any problem, we already presented the letter to the State Government and we already had a response, so they will be able to leave calmly,” he stressed.

They will be able to circulate without fear of fines as long as they are in order. What does this mean? That those who carry the appropriate license, insurance and affiliation will be able to enjoy state and federal highways without problems.

What conditions must you meet to circulate freely?

It is crucial to take into account the requirements for this exemption from fines and/or seizure of the unit.

'Crooked' vehicles, as they are popularly known, must have a license, current insurance and be affiliated with Odepafa. Only then will they be able to circulate without worries during Holy Week.

But what is behind this organization? Odepafa Not only ensures smooth transit during the 2024 Easter holidaysbut has also played a fundamental role in expanding the regularization process for foreign vehicles.

Furthermore, for those facing obstacles in the regularization process, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Repuve, the Public Vehicle Registry, has responded to the reported problems, offering solutions to those who have difficulties with their vehicle title.