Range Rover Evoque finally sees the light. The new compact luxury SUV of the British brand has been unveiled in all its details: the watchword to describe it is refinement, a concept that extends to the entire line-up of this model, which ranges between the S, Dynamic SE and Dynamic HSE, with Autobiography top of the range and particular specifications. From exterior and interior design to technology passing through engines: let’s see how the new Range Rover Evoque is made.

The design

So let’s start with the exterior styling, characterized by the descending suspended roofline and the ascending waistline, two characteristics accompanied by different distinctive elements such as the motorized flush handles, the pronounced shoulders, the powerful wheel arches and the 21″ rims. Separate mention for i lighthouses at Ultra-fine Pixel LEDs, equipped with three times more LEDs than Matrix LEDs and including Adaptive Driving Beam technology. The sculpted aesthetic is accentuated by new animated turn signals, while super-red LED lighting at the rear creates a bold signature and striking black accent.

Interiors

The interiors stand out for Range Rover’s choice to use simple surfaces and contemporary materials. A further gem: the new Evoque is the only SUV in its class available with a seating option Kvadrata wool blend fabric that has unique cooling and warming properties and is considered a luxurious and tactile alternative to leather to all intents and purposes.

Technology and connectivity

Furthermore, from a technological point of view, the presence of the new curved glass touchscreen interface stands out 11.4″ of the Pivi Pro infotainment last generation. A look at connectivity: in this sense, Pivi Pro supports smartphone connectivity with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Wireless Android Auto, while Wireless Device Charging is located in the new stowage area in the center console and provides instant fast charging. Finally integration for Amazon Alexa, which can be activated by simply saying “Alexa” or tapping the Alexa button on the touchscreen.

Engines and prices

So we come to the engine range, headed by the version P300e plug-in hybridoffered alongside a range of Ingenium petrol and diesel engines all featuring the latest mild hybrid technology. Focus on the PHEV solution: it guarantees a purely electric range of up to 62 km thanks to a 14.9 kWh battery, and combines an efficient three-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with an 80 kW electric motor, providing a total power of 309 CV and ensuring acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds. The new Range Rover Evoque is available to order now, with prices starting from 49,800 euros.