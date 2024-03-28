Collective search | Application statistics of the University of Helsinki were published: the popularity of studying the Russian language collapsed

The top three of bachelor's and master's programs remained the same as last year.

On Wednesday in the closed spring joint application, the most popular bachelor's degree program at the University of Helsinki was the legal notary education program with 4,062 applicants.

The second most popular was the medical degree program (3,632 applicants) and the third most popular was the bachelor's program in psychology (3,101).

There were a total of 28,930 applicants to the university's bachelor's degree programs.

Master's programs the most popular was the master's program in healthcare development (658). The second most popular was the pharmacist's training program (297) and the third most popular was the master's program in psychology (231). There were 2,459 applicants in total.

The top three of bachelor's and master's programs were the same as last year.

In the fall of 2024, the University of Helsinki will also start a new bachelor's program in applied psychology, to which 80 students will be selected. A total of 1,154 people applied for the program.

Helsinki 31,274 people applied to the university in the joint application of higher education institutions. More than 4,200 study places are available, in a total of 62 bachelor's and master's programs.

Based on the number of primary applicants, the University of Helsinki was the most popular university in Finland.

The greatest increase in the number of applicants was in the bachelor's program in politics and communication (1,802, an increase of 51 percent from 2023) and in the bachelor's program in social change (1,461, an increase of 37 percent from 2023).

Part of the reason for the increase is the new social science field entrance exam collaboration that started in 2024. The mathematics, physics and chemistry teacher's degree program also grew in popularity. There were 153 applicants, an increase of 28 percent from 2023.

In search statistics a collapse in the popularity of studying the Russian language can be seen.

Among the graduate programs, the decrease was 18.3 percent in the Russian as a foreign language program and 26.2 percent in the Russian as a mother tongue program.

There was also a big decrease in the Bachelor's program in Forest Sciences (–18.5 percent).

The number of applicants for multi-modal education in early childhood education also decreased. The training is aimed at those already working in early childhood education, and those who graduate from the program can work as early childhood education teachers.

While there were 447 applicants in 2021, there were now 330 of them.