A mega deal is coming. Liberty Media may buy MotoGP!

Apparently Liberty Media does not yet have their hands full with Formula 1. In 2016, the American company bought the Formula One Group for 4.4 billion dollars. Under the reign of Liberty Media, F1 has undergone a complete transformation. The focus is even more on entertainment than before.

This was done, among other things, to get the American in front of the TV. In Europe we were already watching Formula 1. Liberty Media has not stood still since the takeover in 2016. Consider, among others, the popular series Drive to Survive on Netflix and the introduction of the F1 TV platform.

Valentino Rossi

In that respect, Rossi actually stopped too early. For Netflix it would have been gold with Valentino Rossi as the face of a series around MotoGP. He is and remains the most famous driver in motorsport. A familiar face helps enormously in promoting something new.

Will Liberty Media make the same commercial moves with MotoGP? According to the Financial Times Liberty Media has reached an agreement with Dorna, the current owner of MotoGP. The American company would be willing to pay more than four billion dollars to acquire MotoGP.

Under the wings of Liberty Media, the premier class of motorsport can grow into what Formula 1 is today. More focus on entertainment, tapping into new markets and getting more people enthusiastic about the sport. They've done well in F1 and why couldn't they do the same in MotoGP?

The deal is said to be imminent, with a possible announcement sometime next week. With the acquisition, Liberty Media will acquire the broadcasting rights, circuit fees, sponsorships, hospitality and merchandise of the MotoGP. The Superbike World Championship and the electric MotoE championship also fall under this branch.

This article Rossi retired five years too early first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

