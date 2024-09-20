Ciudad Juarez.– Visits by students from the Monterrey Institute of Technology to the Cotton Field, as well as plays related to the prevention of violence against women and talks on this topic aimed at students, staff and parents of the school were agreed upon yesterday in a collaboration agreement between the Municipal Institute for Women (IMM) and the Monterrey Institute of Technology for Higher Education (ITESM).

“We value and are very grateful that you have approached the institute, that you have approached the municipal administration because we are sure that together we will have better strategies because the prevention of violence is everyone’s task,” said the director of the IMM, Elvira Urrutia Castro.

The collaboration agreement between the Municipality and ITESM aims to prevent violence against women.

Also present at the signing of the agreement were the municipal president, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, and the director of the ITESM Juárez campus, Judith Soto Moreno.

The signing formalized the work that the Women’s Institute at ITESM has been carrying out since March of this year with talks to high school students, said Urrutia.

The agreement will enter into force upon signature and will remain in force until 30 September 2025.

The mayor stressed that the municipal administration has worked on a cross-cutting approach to combat gender violence, through all the departments.