Sorloth’s attack, an accurate peck at the end of the match, lit up the mattress dressing room and troubled the soul of the Barça parish.

The press was waiting for Marcus Sorg, the second Barça coach, but circumstances ended up recruiting Hansi Flick, the coach until now suspended, the man who, already at midnight in Montjuïc, appeared.

“We made a mistake, we were able to maintain possession in a remarkable way but Atlético’s counterattack was very good. I saw his second goal from a room and it was not a pleasant feeling at all – said Hansi Flick, the eventually exiled coach. Now we will rest, I think today everyone has seen our ability to play. After the break that everyone needs, we will show how strong we are. We are all disappointed but that’s how things are. At the end of the day, we are not in a bad position.”

“For me, the last two games have been horrible. I don’t think it will ever happen to me again. I mean not sitting on the bench. I don’t have words to express what’s happening to me. I don’t think they were fair to me, but I have to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

“It’s difficult to explain,” admitted Marcus Sorg, the second coach, who had attended to the media before his boss did. In the end, in the last minutes, we did not score the second and it was a painful defeat. It was one of our best performances, we can be proud because we tried, but in the end the rival was more successful. “When you don’t score the second goal against a team like Atlético in the last fifteen minutes, it can make the game very difficult for you.”

“We are screwed. We came from bad results and we wanted to push with everything from the beginning,” admitted Pau Cubarsí (17).

“We have missed opportunities and we have paid for it,” added Pedri (22) -. We have tried, we have played with a lot of intensity and work. Raphinha and Lewandowski and I had several clear chances to close the game. But if you don’t put them in, what happens happens. We have to improve a lot, take the break to reset physically and mentally so as not to fail more and wait for them to do so to burst the League. We expected to be leaders on vacation.”

We must take the upcoming break to reset ourselves mentally and physically.”

PedriBarça midfielder





The sad faces of the Barça players contrasted with the electronic rhythms that resonated in the Atlético locker room: Rodrigo de Paul (30) remembered that the team had not won in Barcelona for 18 years.

“To play these games you have to be prepared to play and to suffer, you go through many moments. The rival is very good but so are we,” said De Paul, who celebrated his first goal by raising the five fingers of one hand and the three of the other: “My children are five and three years old. And they ask me to do different things if I score. And so it has been.”

While De Paul spoke in the vertigo of the locker room, Diego Simeone attended to the microphones at the foot of the field, now calmly, in the calm of a stadium that was emptying.

“Of all the games they have lost, if you look at Leganés or Las Palmas, Barça did not deserve to lose. What happens is that they take risks and spend energy when attacking, and if the goal doesn’t come, everything ends up getting complicated and these situations occur. We have been surviving the game that Barça started winning and we have improved after their 1-0 draw – said the Atlético coach. In the second half we improved and we had the good fortune of forcefulness, that moment that can happen, when you attack so much you get disordered, and we scored a great goal.”

“Sorloth is the striker we needed,” said Jan Oblak (31), Atleti’s goalkeeper. Sorloth’s attack, an accurate strike at the end of the game, lit up the mattress locker room and troubled the soul of the Barça parish.

“It’s difficult to explain,” acknowledged Marcus Sorg, Barca’s second coach. In the end, in the last minutes, we did not score the second and it was a painful defeat. It was one of our best performances, we can be proud because we tried, but in the end the rival was more successful. “When you don’t score the second goal against a team like Atlético in the last fifteen minutes, it can make the game very difficult for you.”

“We are screwed. We came from bad results and we wanted to push with everything from the beginning,” admitted Pau Cubarsí (17).

“We have missed opportunities and we have paid for it,” added Pedri (22) -. We have tried, we have played with a lot of intensity and work. Raphinha and Lewandowski and I had several clear chances to close the game. But if you don’t put them in, what happens happens. We have to improve a lot, take the break to reset physically and mentally so as not to fail more and wait for them to do so to burst the League. We expected to be leaders on vacation.”

The sad faces of the Barça players contrasted with the electronic rhythms that resonated in the Atlético locker room: Rodrigo de Paul (30) remembered that the team had not won in Barcelona for 18 years.

In the second half we played much better and the goddess of force came”

Diego SimeoneAtlético coach





“To play these games you have to be prepared to play and to suffer, you go through many moments. The rival is very good but so are we,” said De Paul, who celebrated his first goal by raising the five fingers of one hand and the three of the other: “My children are five and three years old. And they ask me to do different things if I score. And so it has been.”

While De Paul spoke in the vertigo of the locker room, Diego Simeone attended to the microphones at the foot of the field, now calmly, in the calm of a stadium that was emptying.

“Of all the games they have lost, if you look at Leganés or Las Palmas they had many options, if you analyze them, Barça did not deserve to lose. What happens is that they take risks and spend energy when attacking, and if the goal doesn’t come, everything ends up getting complicated and these situations occur. We have been surviving the game that Barça started winning and we have improved after their 1-0 draw – said the Atlético coach. In the second half we improved and we had the good fortune of forcefulness, that moment that can happen, when you attack so much you get disordered, and we scored a great goal.”

“Sorloth is the striker we needed,” said Jan Oblak (31), Atleti goalkeeper.