He did not like at all that the president of the PRI SinaloaPaola Gárate did not keep her word that she would not be a candidate, it was even thought that it was an agreement when she became the leader, but contrary to everything she is in first place on the list of 'pluris' local councils.

This situation caused jyoung PRI members will rebel and raise their voicesat the conclusion of the conference of the state leadership of the PRI, the demonstration of the young PRI member Juan Manuel García Gurrola arrived, who denounced that his sector is not represented in the list of local multi-member deputies and accused that the president put herself first, followed for his friends, without taking them into account.

The young PRI member Juan Manuel García is denouncing an obvious and clear act of aggression by someone who promised that he would not be a candidate if the state leadership of the party arrived, he forgot to take the young people into account and yesterday they rebelled against him in the middle of a meeting with the media.

This situation definitely ruins Paola Gárate's every speech, the big question is how she will now go out to criticize the opposition. There remains the feeling that she took advantage of her position as president of the party by placing herself in first place on the 'pluri' list and by favoring her group of friends as the young PRI member accuses.

We must take into account what García Gurrola says, that they are not looking at or taking into account the young PRI members who stayed in the party when everyone left. Unfortunately the answer is that the 'pluris' are few and are for the leadership and friends, to ensure something, this is a clear message of defeat, in the PRI Sinaloa they are preparing to lose, so be very attentive.

Outstanding. Governor Rubén Rocha Moya gave great news during his Weekly Conference yesterday, he reported that the Holy Week 2024 operation concluded with a white balance and that they provided coverage to 191 protection zones at the state level, where more than 11 thousand elements of security participated. security.

In more information, Governor Rubén Rocha highlighted that he personally supervised the operation on the beaches of Tambor and Altata. In addition, he points out that there was a large influx of more than 2 million vacationers on the beaches and tourist places of Sinaloa. Without a doubt, the numbers he presented are very good and most importantly the white balance.

Sinaloa. That he is still ill and the head of the rectory of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, Robespierre Lizárraga, could not attend the hearing for the umpteenth time. If the math doesn't fail us, he's already been sick for six months. To avoid these delays in the process, the next appointment will be virtual. We'll see if the internet doesn't fail him.

The classic says that “he who owes nothing fears nothing”, we should ask the head of the UAS rectory, Robespierre Lizárraga, what he is afraid of or perhaps it is a strategy of his lawyers to delay the process, we do not know if to politicize it and become more victimized or simply evade it for more months, they hardly know. Time to time.

Political Memory. “Politics is too often the art of betraying real and legitimate interests, and creating other imaginary and unjust ones”: Arturo Graf.

