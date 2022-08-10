The fans began to shake with relish this Wednesday in the streets of the center of Murcia shortly before twelve noon, when the thermometers already exceeded 30 degrees Celsius. Almost a gift for the first day of entry into force of the energy saving decree approved by the central government -which the Community and the municipalities began to apply despite the existing controversy-, and which brought pleasant temperatures in relation to other days typical of the heatwave in the Region, where 40 degrees are our daily bread.

Despite the fact that the mercury did not visit those levels this Wednesday, the obligation to limit the air conditioning to 27 degrees that is included in the regulations seemed like a pipe dream, and only a few managers of commercial establishments in the center of Murcia complied with the provisions of the decree. Many of them, in fact, due to absolute ignorance. “27 degrees? Really? Do they want us to roast? asks Isabella, a waitress at a café attached to the cathedral that keeps the local thermostat at 21 degrees throughout the morning. When she asks for information about the content of the decree, of which she does not have the remotest idea, Isabella raises the air conditioning to 24 degrees. “Until my boss tells me anything…”, she excuses herself. «And what do you say that this regulation is for?», She keeps asking her. “I think no one will comply with it,” she bets.

This is not the case of supermarkets and large stores and some small premises such as the Café Bar Río, on Calle Alejandro Séiquer, whose employees complied with the regulations from the first moment they raised the blind “for what could happen”. Here they do not want to hear about possible sanctions and prefer to be safe than sorry. After one in the afternoon the mythical cheese dumplings that have characterized the place for decades had already finished, and this was perhaps the most bitter complaint among the parish of customers, beyond a temperature adjustment that “is not noticeable” , they sentence behind the bar. Who did notice those extra degrees was the worker at a store on Trapería Street where typical Argentine dumplings of all flavors are sold. Her answer is as simple as pointing to the room’s thermostat when she asks about the temperature and compliance with regulations. The device reads 30 degrees, only a few less than outside. Together with the ovens, inevitable companions of the working day, things change considerably.

Let them tell the staff that works in the pizzeria in the central Plaza San Juan, next to the Superior Police Headquarters. The person in charge of the establishment, Ernesto, only manages to let out a smile when asked about the temperature limit. Although this restaurant could benefit from the exceptions included in the decree, and could lower the air conditioning to 25 degrees due to the characteristics of the work (as also happens in hairdressers and gyms, for example), the cooks do not seem very satisfied either, judging by more intense sweating than usual next to ovens that work at 350 degrees. “I am the first to want to save energy and money, but we also have to think about the well-being of the workers and the comfort of the customers,” explains the head of the business. “If we have to put the air at 27 degrees, even 25, here we are all going to die of heat,” summarizes Ernesto who, despite everything, is willing to comply with the law from day one.

So will Elías, who prepares several cups of coffee in a well-known establishment near the cathedral of Murcia. In this case, the air conditioning works at 26 degrees, one less than what is allowed by law, but Elías adjusts it when he realizes it. You also can’t lower the temperature much more because “the appliance starts to release water.” They have a bigger problem in a bar on Trapería street where there are no valid temperature limits. The air conditioning has been completely broken for days and the only possible refreshment is provided by an old and small fan.

María Dolores could not work with this system, who serves freshly made and piping hot meat pies behind the counter of La Peladilla confectionery. The measures of the central government are not convincing here either: «But how are we going to put the air at 25 or 27 degrees? And at 30, too! », Ironizes her. “Yes, that we are going to comply with the law, that we are all very happy,” she continues, throwing sarcasm. The same as María Antonia, a waitress at a brewery in the Plaza de la Universidad, who also had no idea of ​​the entry into force of the decree on Wednesday. She has the air set at 18 degrees to the delight of some clients – “it is comfortable here,” they value -, while the worker insists on keeping the door closed “so that the chill does not escape.” That the ‘green’ conscience is not lacking.