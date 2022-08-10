Streaming services only have one mission today, and that is to accumulate as many subscribers as possible, in order to make their service profitable and recover the money invested in original productions. And now, it is confirmed that Disney Plus has officially defeated Netflix with only being present on the market for three years.

According to the numbers that were released, Disney Plus currently has 221 million of active subscribers globally, thus surpassing the 220.7 million with which it counts Netflix currently. And this may indicate that the red platform is down due to its new rules, which are gradually being implemented in all countries.

This is what he declared Bob Chapek, CEO of Disney:

We had a great quarter with our business and creative teams, driving performance at our national theme parks, strong increases in sports viewership and subscriber growth on our streaming services. With 14.4 million Disney+ subscribers added during the third fiscal quarter, we now have 221 million total members.

It’s worth noting that while they’re doing phenomenally well, these numbers could change when new subscription prices arrive, as they’ll be making some adjustments in December. And it is that despite the fact that they have good figures, the company affirms that its business still lacks profitability at the moment.

Via: dead line