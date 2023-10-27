The Palestinian terrorist organization aims to wipe out the Jews, says Green Party veteran Daniel Cohn-Bendit. This also refers to him as a secular Jew. It is time to seriously strive for a two-state solution again.

The journalist and politician Daniel Cohn-Bendit, born in 1945, came to Frankfurt in 1968 after France expelled the Paris student activist. As part of the “Sponti” scene, he took part in the urban warfare against speculation in the Westend with Joschka Fischer in the 1970s and became one of the co-founders of the Green Party. As part of the Realo wing, he campaigned for government participation early on. From 1989 to 1997 he was the first head of the Office for Multicultural Affairs in Frankfurt, and from 1994 to 2014 he was a member of the EU Parliament. Over the decades, he has regularly discussed the Germans’ relationship to Israel and anti-Semitism and has repeatedly reflected on his own Jewish identity.

Mr. Cohn-Bendit, will there be a long and bloody war between Israel and Hamas?