Tonight, Tuesday 13 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 2 Cocktail will be broadcast, a 1988 film directed by Roger Donaldson, starring Tom Cruise, Bryan Brown and Elisabeth Shue. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

Brian Flanagan, a young and ambitious man looking for a job, after leaving the army and trying his luck in finance and advertising, accepts a job as a bartender in a small club in New York. Introduced to the trade by his colleague Doug, the two make a fortune, after Brian invents a new cocktail, becoming the two most famous acrobatic bartenders in Manhattan with the prospect of opening a chain of clubs with the name “Cocktails & Dreams”. Because of a woman, however, the two friends take different paths, and Brian decides to continue working as a bartender in Jamaica, where he falls in love with Jordan, a waitress on vacation with friends. But because of a bet with his newfound friend Doug, who in the meantime has married a beautiful blonde millionaire and is also on vacation in Jamaica, Brian is left by Jordan.

The man will return to New York as the companion of an important middle-aged businesswoman in the hope of finding a job as a manager. But that is not his world and so he goes in search of Jordan and finds her in the bar where the girl had confided in him that she worked. He also finds his friend Doug who, despite everything he had told him, is bankrupt and has been betrayed by his wife, who also makes advances to Brian, which is why Doug will commit suicide shortly after leaving him a letter. Finally Brian understands that his future is with Jordan, who turns out to be not just a waitress but a girl from a rich family. And that she is pregnant. So Brian takes on his responsibilities and decides to invest his savings to modernize his uncle’s bar, which he calls “Cocktails & Dreams”.

Cocktails: The Cast

We have seen the plot of Cocktail, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Tom CruiseBrian Flanagan

Bryan Brown: Douglas ‘Doug’ Coughlin

Elizabeth ShueJordan Mooney

Lisa Banes:Bonnie

Laurence LuckinbillRichard Mooney

Kelly Lynch: Kerry Coughlin

Gina Gershon: Coral

Ron Dean: Uncle Pat

Robert DonleyEddie

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Cocktail live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs tonight – Tuesday 13 August 2024 – at 9:20 pm on Rai 2. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.