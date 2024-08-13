Brian Rodriguez is playing his last cards at América, as no offers of the level expected have arrived within the nest. The Uruguayan has remained within the squad, even in a starting role after the departure of Quiñones and the injury of Zendejas. However, his level has been far from what Jardine and the club wanted, therefore his departure remains an option for this summer, with Brazil being the most viable market, although one of his main suitors sets a clear condition for moving forward.
From Brazil, it is reported that Timao is preparing a formal offer to América of 5.4 million dollars for 50% of the Uruguayan player’s card, an offer that even exceeds the valuation that Coapa has placed on the winger weeks ago. The Brazilian club has the capital to finalize the arrival of Rodríguez this summer, however, before negotiating with the Liga MX champion, they demand clarity from both the player and his management regarding the footballer’s legal future.
Rodríguez has been under investigation in Mexico since before the Copa América as a suspect in sexual crimes. The footballer claimed his innocence at the time, but to this day the investigation file remains open in his contract, and neither his innocence nor his guilt has been proven, therefore, Corinthians does not want to move forward until there is a final verdict that does not complicate the sporting future of the club.
