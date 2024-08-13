MANDATORY CONDITION 🤷‍♂️

🚨 Corinthians wants Brian Rodriguez from America, according to ge . globo from Brazil.

But there is a condition: prove your innocence in a legal case 🧑‍⚖️

Offer: $5.4M for 50% of the pass 💰 Will it be resolved in time? ⏳ pic.twitter.com/t7EAmLbj5Q

— Total Soccer (@futboltotal) August 13, 2024