He December 31known as New Year’s Eveis an ideal occasion to reflect on the year that is ending and remember those whom we see infrequently. It is a day to exchange congratulations for the new year. As on Christmas Eve, we seek to do it in a special way, whether with originality or emotion.

The digital format has become the favorite option to transmit our best wishes, whether through mobile messages, social networks or email. In particular, WhatsApp It is now the most used platform to congratulate the new year, leaving SMS behind and giving prominence to photos, videos, funny memes and voice messages.

Some prefer to send their good wishes through platforms such as Twitter, Telegram, Facebook or Instagram. The options are wide, so we have compiled a selection of messages and formats to surprise, bring a smile and excite in this December 31.

Phrases to congratulate the New Year on Whatsapp “Let’s toast to leaving behind all the bad things of 2024 and may the new year come full of hope.”

“In this 2025 that begins, I wish that your smile is the best gift and your happiness is my best wish. Happy New Year!”

«I hope that in 2025 you find health, love, happiness, money and everything you set your mind to. And what you don’t find, you know… ask Alexa.

«For good times I wish you humility. For the bad, hope. For every day, an illusion. And forever, happiness. I wish you all that for 2025.

2024 has been a year with ups and downs, marked by inflation that has made daily life more expensive. Each person will make their own assessment, and those feelings can be reflected in the congratulatory messages. Whether for a friend, family member, boss or co-worker, these original phrases and congratulations will help you Wish your loved ones the best for 2025.