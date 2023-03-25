Intel co-founder Gordon Moore died on Friday at the age of 94 in his home in Hawaii, several report international news agencies. He is best known for Moore’s Law, which predicts that the computing power of computer chips will double every year. This was later adjusted to two years.

Moore founded the tech company Intel in 1968, together with Robert Noyce, who died in 1990. The company designs and produces computer chips, software and processors, among other things. Under the leadership of Moore and Noyce, Intel grew into one of the largest and most important tech companies in the world.

Moore predicted in 1965 that the number of transistors on a chip would double every year. In 1975 he adjusted this prognosis to a doubling every 24 months. This prediction, also known as Moore’s Law, is still a guiding principle in the tech world.

In the last years of his life, Moore was mainly concerned with philanthropy. With his wealth, which this year was estimated at $ 7.2 billion (6.7 billion euros), he and his wife founded the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation. This foundation focuses mainly on stimulating science and nature conservation.