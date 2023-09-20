Ukrainian special services are likely behind a series of drone attacks and a ground operation directed against a Wagner-backed militia near Sudan’s capital. This was discovered by a CNN investigation, raising the prospect that the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have spread far from the front lines. Speaking to the American broadcaster, a Ukrainian military source described the operation as the work of a “non-Sudanese army”. Asked whether Kiev was behind the attacks, the source said only that “the Ukrainian special services are probably responsible.”

The operation involved a series of attacks against the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which is believed to be receiving assistance from the Russian mercenary group Wagner in its fight against the Sudanese army for control of the country. CNN was unable to independently confirm Ukraine’s involvement in the series of attacks. But the video footage obtained revealed characteristics of Ukrainian-style drone attacks.

Two commercially available drones widely used by Ukrainians were involved in at least eight attacks. Ukrainian language words are visible on the drone controller. Experts also said that the tactics used – namely the pattern of drones swooping directly on the target – were highly unusual in Sudan and Africa more generally.

Ukraine’s secret attacks in Sudan – writes CNN – would mark a dramatic and provocative expansion of Kiev’s theater of war against Moscow. Aside from a series of Ukrainian drone strikes that struck deep into Russian territory, Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive has focused on the occupied eastern and southern parts of the country.

Ukraine has not officially claimed responsibility for the attacks, which were recorded in drone footage. Portions of those videos are circulating on social media. A senior Sudanese military source said he was “not aware of a Ukrainian operation in Sudan” and did not believe it was true.