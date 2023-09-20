Moscow region: a Su-34 fighter crashed in the Voronezh region, the crew ejected

A Su-34 fighter crashed in the Voronezh region. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense, the department’s statement cites TASS.

According to the defense department, the plane crashed far from populated areas, and its crew managed to eject.

“The crew of the plane, consisting of two people, ejected and evacuated to the home airfield. There is no threat to their health,” the Ministry of Defense said about the fate of the pilots.

It is clarified that the Su-34 flight was a training flight and was carried out without ammunition; there was no destruction on the ground.

Another crash of an aircraft of the same type was reported earlier, on September 13. Then the Su-24 crashed in the Volgograd region. Both pilots of the plane – a 46-year-old commander and a 34-year-old navigator – did not have time to eject.