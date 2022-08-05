Van der Gragt planned to end her career at Ajax. However, the team from Amsterdam decided differently and so, according to the club in joint consultation, it was decided not to extend the expiring contract of the 91-time Orange international. Without a club, she then left for the European Championship in England, where she impressed in the center of the defense despite early elimination in the quarter-finals.

Van der Gragt returned to Ajax in 2020, after two years at FC Barcelona. The defender had taken the ‘double’ in 2018 with the Amsterdam women’s team. Before that, Van der Gragt also played for AZ, Telstar, FC Twente and Bayern Munich.