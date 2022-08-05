PSG will face one more season with a team surrounded by stars. Luckily at this start of the season he has not injured any of those who a priori are going to be starters. Here we leave you the possible eleven with which he will play against Clermont Font:
1. Donnarumma
The debate in the goal no longer exists. Gigi will be PSG’s starting goalkeeper and Keylor Navas will have to wait on the bench to get a minute. The arrival of Galtier has made it clear that the Costa Rican is not going to be able to play as many minutes as he would like. The club’s commitment to the Italian is firm.
2. Marquinhos
With the arrival of Sergio Ramos, the Brazilian will lose prominence. He is going to go from being the reference player of the Parisian defense to being the second sword. PSG have all the ballots to play 1-3-4-3 as they did against Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.
3. Sergio Ramos
The camero seems to be ready. After a blank season, the former Real Madrid player will be able to play an entire season with the Parisians if the injuries respect him. The first stretch of the season can make him go to the World Cup with Spain.
4. Kimpembe
Despite being involved in rumors about a possible departure, Kimpembe continues to measure up in the same way. The player does not want to head to London and wants to make history with a team from his native country. If he doesn’t leave before the market closes he will be one of Galtier’s regulars.
5. Achraf Hakimi
This year we will be able to enjoy the best Achraf. With this game system you can unleash your full potential. He is the best player in the world to play as a lane. After the bump in the Champions League last year it may be his year.
6.Nuno Mendes
He is one of the players with the most potential in the world at his position. He is possibly better as a lane than as a winger. At the Santiago Bernabéu last year he made it clear that he is a player who will give a lot to talk about in the coming years.
7. Verrati
He is a total player. A footballer who can occupy the three positions in midfield. Always with the ball glued to the foot, always reliable in the pass and always reliable when it comes to destroying. He is the linchpin of this team.
8. Vitinha
From Portugal they speak wonders of him. His adaptation at the moment seems to be going the right way. In the preseason he has had minutes in all games except the first. He aims to be an undisputed starter.
9.Messi
This is going to be your season. Leo wants to win the World Cup at all costs and is more than ready to do so. His performance in the preseason and in the games he has played with Argentina have been 10.
10. Mbappe
It is the jewel in the crown of this project. Kylian has preferred to stay in Paris than sign for Real Madrid. In a year like this where there will be a World Cup he will give the best version of himself. He already managed to get hold of it in 2018.
11.Neymar
He is still a decisive player. Despite the fact that in recent years very little has been said about him because of what he has done on the field, this year with the World Cup he will return finer than ever. He is an undisputed starter.
