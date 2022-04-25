Clothing Klarna’s purchase data: Sales of leather jackets tripled after Prime Minister Marin’s visit to Stockholm

When she met Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson in Stockholm, Marin wore a black biker-style leather jacket.

Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) The choice of residence during a recent visit to Sweden has caused a surge in the purchase of leather jackets in Finns, according to a study conducted by the payment agency Klarna.

According to a study based on Klarna’s purchase data, the choice of residence had an immediate effect on sales of leather jackets in Finland. Sales of leather jackets rose 179 percent and sales of biker jackets 98 percent in the week after Marin’s visit to Stockholm, compared to the previous month.

“Our purchase data shows that Prime Minister Marin’s influence extends beyond politics as well. The most popular jacket this spring may well be a biker leather jacket, ”says Klarnan Finland’s Marketing Director in a press release. Jannica Nyman.

Marin visited Stockholm on 13 April. The main topic of discussion between Marin and the Prime Minister of Sweden, Andersson, was the security policy debate in Finland and Sweden.

Visit to Stockholm was not the only time the Prime Minister of Finland has been seen wearing a jacket that has become popular. On Sunday, Marin shared a video on the photo service on Instagram with a story feature in which she makes the same leather jacket on top of her chin pulls at a children’s playground.

Marin’s outfit choices have made headlines before. In the past, there has been news of, among other things, a black jacket seen on Marin without a undershirt on the cover of the fashion magazine Trend.

